FRIDAY
Sept. 4 (10-10:45 a.m.): The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a free virtual program on “Fall Wild Edibles.” Participants of all ages can register online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174245. Registration is required.
Sept. 4, 11 and 18 (noon to 1:30 p.m.): Weekly grief support meetings are held Fridays at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace, behind Pleasant Valley Manor. Contact David Ball, 274-1469.
SATURDAY
Sept. 5 and 6 (8 a.m.-6 p.m.): The Brixey-Rockbridge Volunteer Fire Department will benefit from a 5-stand shooting competition at the Rockbridge Gun Club. $30 entry per person, five shooters per round with rounds starting every hour on the hour. Prizes will be awarded for winners of each round, with a grand prize to go to the highest shooter of both days. Fifty shooters maximum per day, must be 16 and older. Bring your own shotgun and shells. Concessions available. Call 679-3619.
Sept. 5 and 19 (7 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98, 1852 County Road 6070, hosts karaoke on first and third Saturdays of each month.
TUESDAY
Sept. 8 (2-2:30 p.m.): The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a free virtual program, “Baby Snakes Alive!” Participants of all ages can register online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174253. Registration is required.
Sept. 8 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): The West Plains Council on the Arts will host a mason jar welcome sign workshop, led by Tara Hensley, in the Trillium Trust Community Room, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. The cost is $30 and includes all supplies. Space is limited and social distancing and mask-wearing will be required. Reserve a spot through the council’s “Mason Jar Welcome Sign” Facebook event page or call Paula, 293-2325.
THURSDAY
Sept. 10 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Alton Senior Center will host a Grab ’n’ Go Chicken Lunch at the center, 204 S. Main St. in Alton. The menu includes chicken fingers, French fries, gravy, Texas toast, German chocolate cake and bottled water. Suggested contribution for patrons 60 and older is $3.50; younger patrons are asked to pay $6. Call 778-7342.
Sept. 10 (1:30-2:30 p.m.): A free Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Webinar cohosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration-Kansas City District Office and the Missouri Small Business Development Center at State Fair Community College is designed for small business owners looking for guidance on the topic. Register online at missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22256.
Sept. 10, 17, 24 and Aug. 1 (5:30-6:30 p.m.): The CenterLines dance group will resume free line dance classes at the Summersville Senior Center. A donation of $1 or more toward the center is suggested. Call Kathie Cox, 932-4866.
NEXT WEEK
Sept. 11 and 25 (7 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98, 1852 County Road 6070, hosts Open Mic Night on second and fourth Fridays of each month.
Sept. 11-12: The eighth annual 9/11 Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb will be held virtually. Registration is open. The community is invited to join virtually by climbing, walking, running or biking. Visit springfieldmemorialstairclimb.org.
CANCELED: The Mtn. View Garden Club’s fall plant sale at What Park has been canceled due to COVID-19 and the current environment, said organizers. They added they hope to be back on track for the spring sale in May, and thank shoppers for their past patronage.
Sept. 12 (10 a.m.): The 37th Judicial CASA Blue Dress 5K walk/run or one-mile fun run/walk will start at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. The event benefits CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) ahead of April’s Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. Register by emailing CODC@37thcasa.net, calling 255-2100 or stopping by the office, 101 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
Sept. 12 (7-9 p.m.): A Live Art Auction to benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area will be held at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd., featuring the works of painter Garrett Melby and donations collected by Melby and The Neighborhood Tribe of Mtn. View. Musician Jessamyn Orchard will perform in concert starting at 7 p.m. Follow @bgclubwp and @WagesBrewCo for updates.
