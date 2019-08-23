The Ridgerunner Back Country Horsemen of West Plains are hosting a giveaway of a Showman bridle and breast collar, $100 value, donated by the Painted Pony Horse Tack, Crafts and Western Decor.
The group is made up of horseback riding enthusiasts who are dedicated to volunteering to care for and help maintain trails in the Mark Twain National Forest and nearby. The Ridgerunner chapter was formed in 2018 and is a member of the Back Country Horsemen of America.
Members will sell tickets to enter the giveaway Aug. 30 at Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply in West Plains, and again Nov. 2 in the same location. Entries may also be purchased at the Painted Pony, 1621 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.
A drawing will be held Dec. 10 and the winner will be notified by phone.
For more information about the local chapter or the giveaway email JulieTempleton60@gmail.com. To learn more about Back Country Horsemen, visit www.bcha.org or follow @bcha.org on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.