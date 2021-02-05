Linda Sauer

Linda “Leon” Boyd Sauer was born in Myrtle, Mo., on Feb. 15, 1948, to the late Truman and Ora Bell Boyd. She passed from this life on Jan. 30, 2021, at her home in Springfield, Mo.
On June 1, 1966, she married Terry Hall and to this union, one daughter, Michelle Hall Miller, was born. On June 17, 1995, she married Dr. Paul Sauer and gained two children, Dr. Kimberly Sauer and Dr. John Sauer. Her beloved husband, Paul, preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2008.
Linda is survived by three children Michelle Miller (Randy) of West Plains, Mo., Dr. Kimberly Sauer of San Diego, Calif., and Dr. John Sauer (Sheila) of Jackson, Mo.; her grandchildren DeeDee Button (Ed), Dereck Miller (Beth), Chase Hightower (Emily), Kendall Hightower, Seth Hightower, Lyndsey Hightower, Jack Hightower, Logan Light (Garret), Paige Birk and John Paul Sauer. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren Serenity, Ace, Nevaeh and Rad. She was blessed with many cousins and incredible friends too numerous to list.
Linda worked in operating rooms at several hospitals and gained many friends during her career.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her adored sister Catherine and her husband Paul.
She attended Fremont Freewill Baptist Church in Springfield, Mo. She loved being with her friends, attending concerts and listening to music, and having fun.
She will be remembered for her generosity and sense of humor. She will ultimately be remembered for her great love for the Kansas City Chiefs. Heaven will have a loud voice in the cheering section for her favorite team.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Thayer High School Music Department, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or charity of your choice.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Thayer Cemetery, Thayer, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains, Mo.
