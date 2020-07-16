Robert Lucas

Funeral services for Robert Edward Lucas, 34, Springfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the West Plains Armory under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Lucas died at 3:07 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 24, 1986, at Pensacola, Fla. to Terry Lee Lucas and Camellia Jean Carrell Lucas-Hanson.
Mr. Lucas owned and operated the Lucas Automotive and Restoration. He enjoyed fishing, hunting skydiving and cars. Mr. Lucas loved his family, especially his mother, stepdad, sister, brother, niece, grandparents and several other family members. Mr. Lucas was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his mother and step-dad Jean Lucas-Hanson and Philip Hanson; brother Colton Lucas-Hanson, Jefferson City, Mo.; sister Kristi Lucas, West Plains, Mo.; his favorite niece of all time Lauren "Doddle Bug" Davis; maternal grandparents Ivan and Imogene Carrell, West Plains, Mo.; several aunts and uncles; and too many others to mention.
His father and paternal grandparents Dixie and Terry Lucas preceded him in death.
Mr. Lucas will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Thursday, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. The family requests those paying respects to please wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family and left or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, Missouri 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
