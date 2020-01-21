West Plains Council on the Arts will host its monthly Lunch with Art for current and prospective members from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 10 in the community room at the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway.
Dennis Crider will give a presentation of his photography adventures and techniques.
West Plains photographer Dennis Crider took his first picture at the age of 4 during a family vacation at Yellowstone National Park. It was a shot of Old Faithful blowing its top and that photo was recently found among thousands of family photographs.
Hailing from Wichita, Kan., Dennis was yearbook and newspaper photographer in high school and college and learned much of his trade while working for a film processing plant in Wichita during summer months. In 1969 he became a reporter/photographer at the West Plains Daily Quill newspaper. By the time he retired in 2008 he was head photographer and sports editor.
Since retirement he has been busy photographing things that don't talk back and selling photos at art shows in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. His favorite subjects are wildlife, nature, scenic, landscapes and the cowboy way.
He also recently co-authored a coffee table book, "Last Stage to Matador,” with Rick and Beverly Hamby, and future plans include another book of a stagecoach journey through Palo Duro Canyon in the panhandle of Texas. That adventure will begin in May.
After Crider’s brief program, WPCA board members will open discussion on current plans, programs available through Arts Alliance partners, and invite discussion regarding future arts endeavors for the area. This is touted as an opportunity for the public to open conversation with current board members and contribute to the future of arts in West Plains.
Lunch will be catered by Dawn Dionne. Cost of the luncheon is $10 for council members, $15 for nonmembers. Reservations should be made by Feb. 7, and may be made online through the “February 2020 Lunch with Art Facebook” event page, by calling Paula at 293-2325 or by emailing info@westplainsarts.org
