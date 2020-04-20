This week's 5 Day Learning Plans for West Plains R-7 students are available online at www.zizzers.org.
Parents and students without access to email or the internet may pick up packets Wednesday. Times are as follows: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at West Plains Elementary, West Plains Middle and West Plains High School, and 4 to 7 p.m. at South Fork Elementary.
High school students and parents should be advised that progress reports and caps and gowns will be ready for pickup, as well.
Previous weeks' learning packets are also available on the website. Those with issues acquiring the packets online or at pickup should call 256-6155.
West Plains utility customers have a new option to make payments, in addition to using the drop box, paying online or mailing in payments with statements.
Customers can now call 256-4818 to make payments by phone using debit and credit cards; customers need to have their account number ready, along with the house number on their street address.
Phone payments will be assessed the same credit card processing fees as those online, 2.5% plus an additional $1.25. The fees are associated with the automated phone line and credit card processing, and city officials remind customers, are out of the city's control.
Missouri State Parks have extended temporary closures of campgrounds, park-run lodging, offices and visitor's centers, as well as special events and programming, through May 3, in keeping with the governor's stay-at-home order.
Most state parks and historic sites will remain open for day-use, with the exception of Castlewood, Elephant Rocks, Watkins Wollen Mill, Weston Bend and off-roading area at St. Joe state parks.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 5,807
Over 2,000: St. Louis County.
Over 800: St. Louis City.
Over 400: Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 200: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 50: Boone, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Saline.
Over 25: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, Scott.
Over 10: Adair, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Pettis, St. Francois, Stoddard, Warren.
Deaths: 177 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lincoln, Linn, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Barton, Carroll, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Mercer, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,853
Over 300: Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson, Lincoln.
Over 50: Benton, Cleburne, Faulkner, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 25: Clark, Craighead, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Saline, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Union.
Deaths: 41 (Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Little River, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
