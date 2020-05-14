Brent Pitcock and Roy Trone, part of Ozark Action's weatherization team, recently provided transportation to help the Focus on Babies Diaper Resource Center (DRC) receive a donation of over 20,000 diapers.
The diapers were brought last week from the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks in Springfield.
“We’re very grateful for their help, especially in this time of higher rates of ‘diaper need’,” said organizers.
The Diaper Resource Center was organized in early 2015 with the mission “to furnish local distributing agencies with diapers for at-risk, early childhood youth to enhance the families’ resources and improve their well-being.” DRC receives support as an affiliate of Diaper Bank of the Ozarks.
In five years of operation, more than 147,000 disposable diapers have been donated by DRC to area agencies for distribution, and DRC also makes cloth diaper starter kits available.
Current public distributing agencies include His Place House of Worship Diaper Ministry, Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center and Christos House. Individuals with needs should contact those agencies directly with inquiries.
The cloth diaper loan program, begun in 2016, expands the efforts of the group. Starter kits are distributed to Howell County families. If interested, phone Jessica Hatcher at the Howell County Health Department, 256-7078.
Donations of disposable diapers can be dropped off at Ozark Action, 710 E. Main St., West Plains. The agency provides the Diaper Resource Center with warehouse space for diapers. Diapers can be left there between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, all year long.
Fiscal management, allowing for financial contributions to be tax-deductible, is provided by the Community Interagency Council.
Area churches, businesses, organizations or individuals who wish to contribute toward addressing diaper need in the area may inquire at diaperresourcecenter@gmail.com, by phone to 256-6147, or by mail at P.O. Box 1773, West Plains, MO 65775. Presentations are available for groups by request. Visit the Facebook page, "Diaper Resource Center - West Plains," for updates.
Any Howell County group wishing to apply as a distributing agency should email or phone for an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.