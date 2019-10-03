Bryan Tate

Bryan Logan Tate was born the son of George Tate and Laurie Auer Sawyer on March 15, 1993, in Commerce, Ga., and departed this life on Sept. 28, 2019, in Hannibal, Mo., at the age of 26 years.
He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Angela Mustion, on June 4, 2016, in Thayer, Mo.
He is survived by his wife and best friend Angela Tate of Thayer, Mo.; his parents George and Jill Tate of Thayer, Mo., and Laurie and Danny Sawyer of Sylvania, Ala.; three brothers Ryan Tate of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Brandon and Arthur Tate, both of Thayer, Mo.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Terry and Barbara Mustion of Thayer, Mo.; maternal grandparents Bernard and Charlene Auer of Atlanta, Ga.; paternal grandparents Gary and Irene Evans of Lawrenceville, Ga.; several aunts and uncles; cousins; other relatives; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Arthur and Dorothy Tate; one aunt Dianne Kimsey; and great-grandparents Earl and Sophie Cloutier.
Bryan was a Thayer High School football coach and junior high social studies teacher. He was dearly loved and respected by his students and coworkers. He enjoyed the profession he chose and even though he had no children of his own, he felt that his students were his family and continuously took pride in their achievements.
Three years ago, Bryan founded the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was very excited to help his students grow in their faith and in their athletic abilities. He was always excited for football and baseball seasons to begin.
When he wasn’t coaching or teaching, he loved going hunting during deer and turkey season and was an avid fisherman. He was also of the Baptist faith.
Bryan will be remembered as deeply devoted to his family, friends, students, coworkers and the community in which he lived. He will truly be missed by all that knew him.
A visitation for Bryan Logan Tate will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Thayer.
A donation account has been set up at the Community First Banking Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.