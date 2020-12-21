Hervil Crabtree 

Hervil Jackson Crabtree, 75, of Mexico, Mo. passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home with family.
Funeral Services were held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico, Mo., with Rev. Bob Stanford officiating. Burial with military honors was in Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation was Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Hervil was born on March 30, 1945, in Three Brothers, Ark., the son of Richard and Eula (Wray) Crabtree. On March 30, 1984, he married Carol Lucille Cloven.
Mr. Crabtree graduated from Mexico Senior High School and then Bailey Tech in St. Louis, Mo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served proudly in Vietnam. In the late 1980s, he was a crowd favorite truck puller. His truck, “Lost Memories,” was dedicated to all the Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.
Hervil was the proud owner and operator of Hervil’s Automatic Transmissions for 46 years. He passed down his knowledge to his grandson who also worked for him.
Mr. Crabtree proudly attended Rush Hill Community Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved all hunting, especially deer and enjoyed playing in the city softball league. Hervil and Carol camped and always spent six weeks “spoonbilling” in the spring. He had also raised cattle.
Hervil was a loving husband, father and the greatest Papa to not only his family but to any who were lucky enough to know him. He will be greatly missed and cherished.
Survivors include his wife Carol Crabtree of the home; one daughter, Kim (Dave) Hurd of Mexico, Mo.; five grandchildren Kaleigh (Desmon “Beagle”) Curtis of Mexico, Kelsay (Devyn) Crabtree of Mexico, Caleb (Judy) Crabtree of Mexico, Cassie Hurd of Fulton, and Jacklyn Hurd of Mexico; seven great-grandchildren Connor, Beau, Sadie, Tobias, Rielle, Ophelia and Oliver; and one brother Roy (Rita) Crabtree of Rush Hill.
Hervil was preceded in death by his father Richard Crabtree; his mother Eula Wray; his stepfather Orville Goyer and one brother Kenneth Crabtree.
Memorial donations may be made to the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.