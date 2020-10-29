Joseph Edward Rhoads, 56, Bakersfield. Died at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug charges filed for man after run-in with stop sign reported
- Understanding Missouri’s Amendment 3
- W.P. police: Repeat offender arrested, charges pending
- Poplar Bluff man arrested in West Plains
- HCHD administrator gives COVID-19 update
- Barbara M. Jackson
- WEST PLAINS POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Lee Olen Tackitt
- Fish Fry on Sun. in Willow Springs
- Missouri’s 155th House District
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.