In the foreground, Willow Springs City Administrator Beverly Hicks, left, speaks with Cody Sanders, of Ozark Radio News, about the Monday morning collapse of the former Curtis Department Store at 226 E. Main St. in downtown Willow Springs. In the background, workers on the ground, and in a cherry picker behind the buildingm take stock of the damage. According to Hicks, the cause is unknown and under investigation; no injuries were reported.