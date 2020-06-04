Herbert W. Nelson of Mtn. Home, Ark., passed away June 1, 2020, in Calico Rock, Ark., at the age of 91. He was born Nov. 21, 1928, in Emerson, Neb., the son of Charles and Elise Nelson.
He married Anita on Sept. 4, 1948, in Howell County, Mo., and was a carpet layer. Herbert lived in Mtn. Home since moving from Caulfield, Mo., in 2014. He enjoyed fellowship with family and friends and spent time as a scoutmaster.
Herbert is survived by his wife Anita Nelson; three sons Steve, Gary and David; and a brother Joe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mtn. Home, Ark.Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.