Pete Charles Jordan, the son of Opal L. Maynard and the late Sam L. Maynard, was born March 26, 1962 in West Plains, MO. He entered into eternal rest on July 8 at the age of 58, after a long hard-fought illness. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pete graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1980. Pete worked for Southwest Truck Bodies (now known as DRS Technologies Inc.). He retired in 2017 after 34 years, leaving behind a lot of good friends whom he missed very much.
Before his illness, Pete loved riding his motorcycle and driving his ’67 International Scout and going to car shows. Pete was a Freemason who loved deer and turkey hunting, as well as walks at the beach with his wife. Pete was so proud of his family, and of course, the apple of his eye was his 1-year-old granddaughter, Gryffin Opal, who had Papa wrapped around her finger.
Pete is survived by his wife Robin Houston Jordan; his daughter Jenna Jordan Wintemberg; his son-in-law Derek Wintemberg; his granddaughter Gryffin Wintemberg; his mother Opal Maynard; his brother Sam Maynard and wife Elizabeth and their daughter Morgan; his niece Krista Lair and her husband Heath and their children Brett, Conner, Mason and Jax; his father-in-law Bob Houston; aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family of the Wintembergs and Farrells; his close friend Larry Poe and many coworker friends from DRS; Dee Erickson, Jim and Cheri Koch, and Don Webster.
His father Sam Maynard, his mother-in-law Joyce Houston, his sister Janice Squire, his brother-in-law Danny Squire, and his close friend Roger Erickson all preceded him in death.
