The Howell County 911 Emergency Service Board of Directors will hold a short special session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, just prior to its regular monthly meeting, to fill a vacant seat on the board.
The meeting will be held in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. Board members will vote on approving an appointment of a new member to represent the Southern District, and an oath of office will be given to the new board member.
The meeting will adjourn and the regular session will begin at 4:05 p.m. Old business expected to be discussed includes progress reports regarding communication equipment upgrades, as well as updates and upgrades to hardware and software for the computer-aided dispatch system. Related to the latter, the board members anticipate setting a meeting with the Wright County 911 Board regarding a Public Safety Answering Point.
A report from Administrator Steve Gleghorn will be given before moving on to new business, which will include the annual adoption of a resolution regarding conflict of interest.
Any other business properly brought before the board will be discussed before the next meeting date and time is set, and the meeting will adjourn.
