The Howell County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed as of Thursday morning, and one new death attributed to the disease.
To date, the county has recorded 3,525 cases of coronavirus infection and 94 associated deaths.
With 130 results out of 494 tests conducted, the 14-day positivity rate is 26.3%, up 4.5% from a week ago.
The University of Missouri Dashboard shows new cases are down 24.69% from 8 to 14 days ago. About 21.7 cases on average per 100,000 population have been recorded daily in the county over the past week.
Of the total cases 73 are known to be currently active, and of those, 14 require hospitalization, about 19%. A week ago, health officials reported 80 active cases, 15 of which were hospitalized.
Of the new cases, six are in West Plains, three in Pomona, and two in Mtn. View.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 463,119.
Change from last report: 1,399.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 7,117.
Change from last report: 19.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 296,494.
Change from last report: 6,405.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette.
Deaths: 5,009.
Change from last report: 114.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
