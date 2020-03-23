From Gov. Mike Parson: Effective Monday through April 6, statewide, social gatherings of more than 10 people in a single space are prohibited. All Missourians shall avoid restaurants, bars or food courts unless using drive-thru, pickup or delivery options. Visitors to nursing homes are prohibited unless providing critical help and schools shall remain closed to non-employees, except to provide food and childcare for qualifying children.
Missourians may continue to frequent grocery stores, gas stations, parks and banks as long as they maintain 6 feet of distance from non-relatives. Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to work from home, where possible.
The Mtn. View Garden Club’s monthly meeting that was to be held Wednesday has been canceled.
From the Missouri Department of Natural Resources: Missouri State Parks have suspended tours, programs and events through April 30.
Good Samaritan Care Clinic in Mtn. View has suspended Monday evening medical clinics and canceled dental clinics for the upcoming month.
Mercy Hospitals have begun visitor screenings at all facilities, including Mtn. View. Mercy patients with mild symptoms and concerned about the coronavirus may go to www.mymercy.net for a virtual “e-visit.”
All MSU-WP U/CP theater programs are canceled through April 30. This includes Joe and Nick’s VCR party on Tuesday, Art Around Town exhibit from March 31 through April 9 and Thom Wall’s modern vaudeville show on April 30. For more information about the U/CP Department, visit wp.missouristate.edu/ucp.
The Missouri Department of Conservation has canceled most of its programs and events through April 15. Conservation areas remain open.
All West Plains Public Library events are suspended through April 1. The library, as with all other city facilities, is closed for the duration of that time.
OzSBI has postponed all workshops through May 1. Those with in-person meetings are asked to reschedule through phone, email or Zoom. Guests to the incubator will be asked to wash hands and sign a visitor’s log. Increased sanitation is being carried out inside and out.
Mercy Hospitals, including Mercy St. Francis in Mtn. View, have postponed some non-emergency surgeries. Impacted patients will be notified ASAP, but should assume their procedure will continue unless told otherwise.
TCMH in Houston has strengthened visitor restrictions. No one under 18 will be allowed unless seeking treatment, and one visitor per patient per day will be allowed. The only access to the hospital is the ER entrance. Hutcheson Pharmacy will only be accessible by drive-thru.
MSU-WP employees are encouraged to exercise social distancing and stay home when ill. An emergency paid leave policy has been enacted to allow full-time employees up to two weeks of paid time off in addition to earned vacation time and sick leave. Work-from-home arrangements are also being made by many employees for the remainder of the semester.
The annual Mercy St. Francis- Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg hunt has been canceled. It had been set for April 7.
The Build My Future skilled trades expo that was scheduled for April 22 at the West Plains Civic Center has been postponed to fall.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 183
More than 50: St. Louis County.
More than 10: Boone, Greene, Kansas City, St. Louis City.
All others: Adair, Bates, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cole, Dunklin, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Moniteau, Perry, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, Taney.
Deaths: 3
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 174
More than 50: Pulaski.
More than 10: Cleburne, Jefferson.
All others: Benton Boone, Bradley, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Dessa, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Greene, Independence, Lawrence, Lincoln, Poinsettia, Polk, Pope, Saline, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, Stone, Union, Van Buren, Washington, Woodruff, White.
Deaths: 0
