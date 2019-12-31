Funeral services for Dora F. Byers, age 77, of Mammoth Spring, Ark., will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Brother Lenny Finny and Brother Bruce Stone officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Carter Funeral Home in Thayer.
Burial will be in Perry Cemetery near Wirth, Ark., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer.
The family would like to thank SBHH for all their services with a special thanks to Melissa Rush RN, who was very helpful during Dora’s illness.
