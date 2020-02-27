Texas County Technical College is now accepting applications for the annual high school student scholarship. Each academic year, TCTC offers two $500 tuition scholarships to high school seniors planning to apply for the upcoming Practical Nursing (LPN) program at TCTC.
After graduating high school and being accepted into the program, in August, the scholarship recipients would begin the one-year nursing program at TCTC in Houston.
The 62-credit-hour program includes classes such as: anatomy and physiology, introduction to pharmacology, principles of human nutrition, fundamentals of nursing, maternal child nursing, medical surgical nursing and mental and community health.
Once they have completed the program and passed the licensure exam, students can begin working as an LPN and continue in the Accelerated LPN to RN program at TCTC if they choose to become a Registered Nurse (RN).
Seniors interested in the scholarship opportunity should visit their high school counselors or call the college at 417-967-5466 for more information. The scholarship application deadline is April 15.
Those interested in the upcoming Accelerated LPN to RN that begins in May or the LPN program that begins in August are encouraged to visit www.texascountytech.edu.
