“I realized the true power of a good, wholesome community,” said Dylan Tribble, a Pomona resident and machine operator at West Plains Recycling.
Tribble’s remark came after an effort begun in October to give back to children in the community resulted in enough community support to purchase coats for more than 300 children in three area schools.
In late October, Tribble, inspired by a friend, started a fundraiser to purchase coats and donate them to elementary schools in Dora, Koshkonong and West Plains.
“I started this fundraiser in hopes of it becoming a yearly venture,” Tribble said. “Little did I know how awesome it was going to become in the month and a half of starting and managing the fundraiser.”
With the help of community donations and support from friends, family and local businesses, Tribble was able to raise $6,000, which went to purchasing 323 children’s coats from Sam’s Club in Springfield.
He chose that business because he wanted to purchase a large number of coats in a short amount of time, Tribble said, but next year, he plans to have more time, which he hopes will allow him to shop locally in West Plains.
Tribble donated 195 coats to West Plains and 65 coats each to Koshkonong and Dora.
“Next year, I hope to get more people to donate so we can fulfill more of our local children’s needs,” Tribble said. “I want everyone who donated to know how much I appreciate their support. Donate to something local, something good.”
Tribble originally started the fundraiser on a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $9,000, but to give more flexibility for potential donors, he set up a savings account at West Plains Bank and Trust Company, which accepted donations at all locations.
The account remains open and donations are now being accepted for next year; Tribble said he hopes to provide coats to more area schools at that time.
