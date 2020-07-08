Graveside services for Leon Allen Ford, 68, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Ford passed away at 5:14 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 8, 1951, in Howell County, Mo., to David Ford and Laverna Mary “June” Judd Ford. On June 20, 1972, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Vicky Stokes. Mr. Ford was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. He was a well driller and a mechanic. Leon enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycles. Mr. Ford was a Christian.
He is survived by his wife Vicky Ford, of the family home; two children Amy Wood and husband Chris, West Plains, Mo., and Anna Bayona and husband Michael, Joplin, Mo.; three grandchildren Zachary, Samuel and Wesley; his father David Ford, West Plains; one brother David V. Ford, West Plains; three sisters Victoria Hansen, Thayer, Mo., Doris Collins and husband James, Peace Valley, Mo., and Donna Ford, Peace Valley, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
His mother preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to OMC Cancer Treatment Center or Fair Haven Children’s Home and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
