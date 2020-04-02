Ozarks Medical Center has announced three ways area residents can help during the coronavirus pandemic including homemade masks, monetary donations and participating in an upcoming blood drive.
HOMEMADE MASKS
Homemade masks are used as a last resort when personal protection equipment supplies are depleted. These masks may also be worn by visitors, as needed, in the hospital. There are certain guidelines for materials and patterns, which can be found at OzarksMedicalCenter.com or on OMC’s Facebook page.
COVID-19 RELIEF FUND
The OMC Foundation has created a COVID-19 Relief Fund designated to provide assistance as needs continue to be identified for patient care.
“While OMC has yet to experience their first positive case of COVID-19, we are reaching out to you in an unsettling time, a time we must come together to support each other in any possible way we can,” said Sarah Johnson, director of development for the foundation. “With the spread of COVID-19 across the world, it is time to be proactive in making sure our healthcare community is fully prepared to deal with any potential positive cases of this virus.”
Scott Palmer of Bradford Pharmacy, the only remaining locally owned pharmacy in West Plains, made the first gift of $100 to the COVID-19 fund and would like to issue a challenge to all who are able to consider doing the same.
“With your help, we can help keep our community, family, friends and neighbors safe and healthy as we prepare a frontline of folks to fight this pandemic,” said Carol Silvey, foundation vice president of advancement. “The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation thanks you for helping in this fight! Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.”
Call the OMC Foundation at 853-5200 for any questions about donations or homemade masks. All gifts can be mailed to the OMC Foundation at P.O. Box 1100, No. 12 Parkway Center, West Plains, MO 65775.
The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, established in 1998 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, serves as a liaison between the donor and OMC to assist the hospital in providing excellent healthcare to the communities it serves.
BLOOD DRIVE
Ozarks Medical Center will also host a blood drive with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. April 16 and 17, at the OMC Parkway Center, 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd in West Plains. Reservations are required. Visit bit.ly/donateOMC to schedule an appointment to give blood.
If unable to use the online scheduler or need help to schedule an appointment, call 257-6735.
For more than 20 years Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has been a provider of blood for hospitals located across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The threat of an increased need for blood supplies due to the pandemic of COVID-19 coupled with the mandates of social distancing has drastically increased the need for donations.
With updated protocols to keep donors safe and appropriately distanced, potential donors are just a few simple clicks away from learning how to donate blood safely and register for this critical event, said organizers.
While everyone is encouraged to donate, OMC would like to issue a special challenge to all healthcare workers to make plans to donate if they are physically able. All donations benefit local hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.