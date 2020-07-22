West Plains city officials of announce two separate road closures to take place Thursday and Sunday, as well as a boil order for some area residents from Sunday through July 29.
From 7 a.m. to noon Thursday, city sewer crews will have Aid Avenue closed from Maple Street to Leyda Street for maintenance work, weather permitting.
From 4 a.m. to noon Sunday, city water crews will have Eighth Street from U.S. 63 to Kentucky Avenue closed to traffic. The water will be shut off from 5 a.m. to noon the same day.
Those affected will be from 10th Street to Eighth Street, and there will be a boil water order once water is turned back on until July 29.
