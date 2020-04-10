“Continuing our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering all public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of this academic year, with the exception of nutrition and child care outlined in our Stay Home Missouri Order,” Parson said.
The governor’s office also directed that school services are expected to continue through the planned last day of school in each district, including alternative educational opportunities and meals.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will issue additional guidance to districts soon, according to Parson.
The closure has left many parents wondering about their student’s grades, how they will retrieve items left at school and the schedule for kindergarten screenings and the impact to athletic programs and summer activities such as summer school, among other topics.
Taking into consideration there has been no established protocol for the widespread pandemic being experienced now, West Plains R-7 School District officials assure parents they are tackling those questions and more, while asking for patience as they make decisions.
“I want to thank all of you for your support, patience and understanding during this unprecedented time in our world. It is with a heavy heart I share the news that the West Plains School District is extending our school closure through the remainder of the school year," said West Plains R-7 Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson in a letter to parents, students and community members Thursday afternoon.
She listed off a litany of questions on the minds of many: "How will this impact graduating seniors? What is the plan for kindergarten screening for the 2020-21 school year? Will there be an eighth-grade promotion? How will grades be reported? Will the district still hold summer school? When will students be able to collect their items currently located in the school building? What is the plan for re-entry? How does this affect MSHSAA activities and summer programs?"
Wilson said those questions are just a few the district is working hard to answer, and encouraged continued connection as the district provides regular updates to Zizzer families.
Though buildings are closed, Wilson assured the five-day learning packets would continue to be provided through the scheduled end of the school year, May 13. Teachers, she said, will continue to check on students' well-being, and daily breakfast and lunch will still be offered.
"I realize this is a time of uncertainty and stress. Be assured we are doing all we can to support the children of our community as well as families," said Wilson. "I am truly witnessing the collaborative power of our community. As our social media hashtag has stated since the beginning of this situation, we are #ZizzersStrongerTogether."
She assured frequent updates will be made in the days and weeks to come, before signing off and thanking the letter's recipients for their support.
West Plains R-7 School Board members had voted in late March to extend the district’s Spring Break closure another week, through April 3, then extended it again through April 24 following a statewide stay-at-home order from Parson.
The district has provided learning packets to students and free meal delivery to any child age 18 and younger via regular bus routes each weekday morning since the extended closure.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has waived mandated statewide assessment tests such as MAP and End of Course exams for the school year, and Missouri districts will not be required to make up calendar hours lost during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.