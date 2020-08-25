The West Plains Police Department is participating in the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving enforcement campaign currently underway through the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
Between now and Sept. 7, citizens of West Plains and travelers will see increased enforcement on the roads with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired, said officials with the department.
According to the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2017, 376 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. About 135 (36%) of those fatalities occurred in crashes with alcohol-impaired driving.
"It is the mission of the West Plains Police Department to keep our community stay safe. Make no mistake: If you are caught drinking and driving, you will be pulled over and arrested," said police officials. "If you are planning to celebrate Labor Day, please do so responsibly. Designate a driver or use a taxi or ride share service. And if you see a drunk driver on the road, report it to law enforcement."
Additionally, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety informs motorists law enforcement statewide will also be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the same time frame. The goal, according to the coalition, is to remind all motorists that driving impaired is a bad decision – and a bad decision that should never be made.
Preliminary 2019 data indicates that 184 people were killed and 590 seriously injured in crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.
Consequences of impaired driving can include taking someone’s life; being charged with DWI causing death, a Class C felony resulting in three to 10 years of prison time and a fine of up to $10,000; license suspension; and a fine of up to $1,000 plus six months in jail.
Any person guilty of a second or subsequent intoxication-related traffic offense is required to install an ignition interlock device on his or her car before being able to drive legally again.
Additionally, minors may be subject to a minor in possession charge resulting in license suspension for 90 days for a first offense, in addition to any suspension resulting from point assessment on an alcohol conviction.
Insurance coverage may be difficult to find, and rates will be significantly higher.
