A food box distribution for area residents ages 60 and older will be offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Commodity Supplemental Food Program at 10 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot shared by the Moody Volunteer Fire Department and Moody Community Center.
Those wishing to participate must meet income guidelines: a maximum of $16,588 per year or $1,383 per month for a household of one, or $22,236 per year or $1,868 per month for a household of two.
No documents are required, but boxes must be picked up by the recipient.
To reserve a box, call Tonie Lott, 417-284-7017. Registration must be complete before the event and is encouraged to be done as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.