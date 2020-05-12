Ozarks Medical Center has just concluded its weeklong celebrating of "the service, compassion and bravery" of the hospital's nurses during National Nurses Week, an annual celebration that recognizes the value of nursing.
National Nurses Week is celebrated annually from May 6, also known as National Nurses Day, through May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The year 2020, Nightingale's 200th birthday, has been declared the Year of the Nurse.
As did Florence Nightingale, hundreds of thousands of nurses stand on the front lines of a pandemic, OMC officials note, adding that today, as Nightingale did in her time, nurses represent a profession of advocacy and strength and are respected for their compassion and commitment to patient care.
The theme this year, Compassion|Expertise|Trust, celebrates qualities in nursing that are perhaps more important today than ever before as nurses are serving on the front lines of care during the COVID-19 pandemic, said officials.
“During these historic times, we couldn’t be more thankful for all of our nurses and the compassion and hard work they put in every day,” said OMC Executive Director of Nursing Lacey Carter. “This celebratory week is about paying tribute to them and the daily impact they have on our patients’ lives.”
The communities that OMC serves look to nurses as a trusted source for hope and healing. After all, for nearly two decades, Americans rate the honesty and ethics of nurses highest among a list of professionals that Gallup asks U.S. adults to assess annually.
OMC's celebration of Nurses Week incorporated several celebrations that include personalized thank you cards from senior leaders, posters throughout the healthcare system, a pancake breakfast and pizza lunch.
