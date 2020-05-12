Ozarks Medical Center wrapped up its National Nurses Week celebrations Tuesday, an annual recognition that takes on even more importance as health care workers stand on the front lines of a pandemic, officials note. Among the many OMC nurses recognized, from left, are Suzanne Johnston, case management; Trish Bullock, RN; Makayla Ray, pharmacy; Kelsey Spinner, RN; Christina Summers, RN; and Jennifer Capeder, RN. For more appreciation of the community's frontline workers, see Page 10 of Wednesday's Quill.