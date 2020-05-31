West Plains R-7 School Board members discussed and approved hires, transfers and resignations and retirements at the most recent school board meeting.
Newly hired staff include Tamara Phay, preschool; Andrew Hanson, rehired for high school speech, debate and drama; Gretchen Welty and Ashley Schultz, special education paraprofessionals; Braxton Earls, South Central Career Center special education paraprofessional; Tarjinder Singh, financial aid coordinator; and Keith Allan Denton and Harold Copeland, bus drivers.
In transfers, Sarah Cobb moved from preschool to eighth grade social studies and Lanetta Stirewalt transferred from high school library aide to special education paraprofessional.
Resignations were accepted from Melody Meeks, a middle school library aide, and Larry Fine, who retired as a custodian from the middle school.
