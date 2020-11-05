If one thing can be determined for sure about Tuesday’s presidential election, it’s that voter turnout shattered records not only in Missouri, but also locally.
A week before the election, Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner predicted a record turnout in the county of 69%. Unofficial results, released at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, show the turnout in the county was 68.36%, very close to Waggoner’s prediction and breaking the previous record of 67.27% set in 2008.
Waggoner said, even before Tuesday’s election, her office had received 2,951 absentee ballots, accounting for a little over 15% of the total votes cast for this election.
Other counties surrounding Howell County also had similarly high turnouts with Shannon and Texas counties coming very close to 70% of the voter turnout.
Statewide, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said the turnout was about 70%.
Within the seven-county region that includes Howell and its contiguous neighbors, many elections saw Republicans running unopposed, though there were a few exceptions. Look for the individual county breakdowns in separate stories below.
All results reported are unofficial, which is to say they have not yet been certified by election authorities, who have until Nov. 17 to report certified results to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. His office must certify state results by Dec. 8.
STATE LEGISLATIVE OFFICES
According to Ashcroft’s office, in the race for the 33rd District State Senate seat, Republican Karla Eslinger defeated her Democratic challenger Tammy Harty by 64,874 votes to 12,529. In January, Eslinger will take over the seat from Mike Cunningham who has termed out.
Harty told the Quill she was disappointed by the results of the race, but knew winning the seat was a long shot.
“Democracy requires choice, and I remain committed to the idea that we need at least two candidates in every race to bring a diversity of ideas and voices to voters in order to get the best state government,” Harty said Wednesday morning.
As of press time, Eslinger had not responded to the Quill’s request for comment on her apparent victory.
In the race for the State House District 155, Republican Travis Smith defeated Democrat Mike Lind by 15,282 to 2,736 votes. Smith will take over the seat being vacated by Eslinger in January.
In House District 154, Rep. David Evans, a Republican, will retain his seat, having run unopposed for a second term.
STATE OFFICES
Incumbent Republicans swept the race for state executive offices, defeating their Democratic challengers.
Gov. Mike Parson was reelected, defeating State Auditor Nicole Galloway with 1.7 million votes to her 1.2 million votes.
With about 1.7 million votes cast for the winners in each race, to their challengers’ estimated 1.1 million each, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeated Alissia Canady, Ashcroft defeated Yinka Faleti, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick beat Vicki Lorenz Englund and Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated Rich Finneran with 1.7 million votes to 1.1 million.
Missouri Supreme Court Justice Patricia Breckenridge was retained to the bench with the support of about 74% of voters across the state. In the Southern District Court of Appeals, Judge Gary W. Lynch was also retained, with about 79% of the vote.
BALLOT MEASURES
Margins on the two constitutional amendments on the ballot were tight, with voters striking down Amendment 1, which would have set term limits for the offices of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor to be similar to those of governor and state treasurer.
Voters in Missouri also approved Amendment 3, which set to overturn major portions of the “Clean Missouri” amendment approved by voters in 2018. The amendment barely passed in the statewide vote which saw the yes vote squeak out 58,669 more votes than the no votes, out of about 2.89 million total.
FEDERAL RACES
For Missouri Congressional District 8, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jason Smith again won election defeating his Democratic Challenger Kathy Ellis, who also ran against Smith in 2018, by 253,646 votes to Ellis’ 70,504 votes. First elected in 2012, January will mark the beginning of Smith’s fourth term in office.
President Donald Trump was declared the winner of Missouri’s 10 electoral votes as he beat former Vice President Joe Biden by 1.7 million votes to 1.2 million votes. As of this writing, however, no victor has been called in that contest, as several states are still counting votes.
For full statewide election results go online to enr.sos.mo.gov.
