David Blankenship

David Craig Blankenship was born on the 17th of August, 1962, in West Plains, Mo., to AJ and Dora Catherine Blankenship, and passed away on Dec. 26, 2020.
Before retiring to work on the family farm David was employed with DRS for 25 years. He loved to farm, hunt and play cards with friends.
He is survived by his daughter Brandi Blankenship and granddaughter Lexi Jo of West Plains, Mo., son Justin Blankenship of West Plains, Mo., mother Dora Catherine Blankenship of Thayer, Mo., sister Jacquline Blankenship of Rogers, Ark., brother Terry Blankenship of Union, Mo., and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Jackson Blankenship.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 at Clary Funeral Home in Thayer.
