A Community Candlelight Prayer Vigil will be held tonight in honor of two Willow Springs teens killed in a Tuesday afternoon car crash.
The service, conducted by Crossway Fellowship Church, will begin at 8 p.m. at the Willow Springs High School football field. The public is invited to attend and honor the lives of Willow Springs Bears football players Zach White and Jonah Smith.
The teens died in a one vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, while two others were unhurt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M. Barron with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported the crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 181 near Blue Buck Knob in Douglas County, eight miles west of Willow Springs.
The crash happened as a northbound 2001 Toyota 4Runner carrying four teenage boys, traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, rolled and came to rest on the left side of the road, Barron reported.
The report shows no injuries for passengers Christopher J. Miller, 16, and Kyle L. Wood, 17; Wood was the only occupant of the vehicle reportedly wearing a seat belt.
Douglas County Coroner Rick Miller pronounced White, 17, who was the driver, and Smith, 16, dead within 15 minutes of the crash, at 3:53 and 3:56 p.m.
The deaths mark the 19th and 20th traffic fatalities in 2019 for the nine-county Troop G area, compared to 22 in the same time frame last year.
Tpr. Barron was assisted at the scene by Cpl. S.J. Crewse, Tpr. J.A. Philpott and Crash Team Sgt. B.G. Gruben.
