Micky Layne Bales, 44, Mtn. View, and Brenda Louise Hogrefe, 44, Mtn. View, on July 25 in Birch Tree. Officiated by Miranda Jennings.
Ricky Eugene Schulz, 54, Birch Tree, and Tamara Lynn Pistole, 49, Cabool, on Aug. 16 in Gainesville. Officiated by Greg Collins.
Joseph Daniel Wise Sr., 39, West Plains, and Melissa Sue West, 36, West Plains, on Aug. 21 in West Plains. Officiated by Mark B. Collins.
Dalton Culp Needles McClure, 30, Mtn. View, and Destiny Kate Pierce, 27, Mtn. View, on Aug. 25 in West Plains. Officiated by David Ray.
