Jacob Hammond

Jacob Dylan Hammond, 24, son of Dwayne (JD) and Michelle Hammond, was born on Nov. 9, 1996, in Springfield, Mo.
He is survived by his parents, of Salem, Ark.; one sister Jessica Hammond, Springfield, Mo.; one great-grandmother Louise Cline of West Plains; three sets of grandparents Donna Jackson and husband Russell, Springfield, Mo., Michael Henry and wife Deborah, Forsyth, Mo., and Beverly Hammond of West Plains; several great-aunts and -uncles; eight aunts and uncles Staci Quintana and husband Richard, Springfield, Mo., Gina Caster, Kansas City, Mo., Mark Hammond and wife Gayla, West Plains, Coyeatte Ewing and husband Jon, Springfield, Mo., and Meshell Fox of Austin, Texas; several cousins; close friend and cousin Morgan Hodges; and several close friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather Gene Cline, his great-grandparents Allan and May Peterson, his grandfather James E. Hammond, grandparents Barbara Hammond and Ronnie Provow, and several great-aunts and -uncles.
Jacob was strong in his faith and was baptized at Smith Chapel Church in West Plains. He was a proud member of Local 320 Operating Engineers Union, following in his father’s footsteps in his pipeline career.
In his spare time he enjoyed helping his mother run her food truck, though he probably ate more than he cooked. Jacob loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish. His favorite pasttime was working on a motor of some sort, his old diesel truck being his favorite to work on, and his sister’s car, the least. Bub loved to hang out with his buddies and will be unbelievably missed.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Burial will be at State Line Cemetery, Fulton County, Ark., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.