In loving memory of Michael Gaston, son of Joseph and Nelda (McKean) Gaston of Springfield, Mo. Michael passed from this life on Oct. 27, 2019, at the age of 76, after a long illness.
Michael graduated from Central High School, Springfield, Mo., in 1960. After serving in the Navy, Michael managed several businesses in Missouri and Arkansas. He retired in 2004 as a tax auditor with the state of Missouri and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and First Baptist Church. Michael had a great love for fishing, woodworking and bird watching. He also enjoyed camping on the houseboat.
Michael is survived by his wife Sharon (McGreer) Gaston, of West Plains, of 30 years. He is also survived by his children Michele (Gary) Kniepfel, Melissa Swofford and Eric (Monica) Gaston and stepchildren Mark (Sandra) Tandy and Paul (Michelle) Tandy. Michael is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.
