The newly-identified patient lives in the West Plains area, and is linked to a previously known case in the county.
All Howell County cases that have been identified in the last month have been connected directly or indirectly through contact tracing to a Memorial Day weekend outbreak at Signal gas station in Mtn. View.
Contact tracing for the newest patient indicates no workplace or community exposures of concern, said health officials, and the patient is said to be isolating at home and following public health guidance.
To date, of 1,639 tests performed in the county, 30 have come back positive, according to the Howell County Health Department. Officials had not released information about the 30th case by press time.
Of the 30 confirmed cases, 19 are in quarantine. Seventy-one tests are pending results.
No deaths have been recorded in the county.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 16,626
5,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Jackson, St. Charles.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Stoddard.
50-99: Adair, Butler, Cole, Dunklin, Gentry, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Newton, Pettis, Platte.
25-49: Andrew, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Howell, Joplin, Moniteau, New Madrid, Pike, Ray, St. Francois, Taney, Warren.
10-24: Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Grundy, Henry, Laclede, Linn, Montgomery, Morgan, Nodaway, Polk, Randolph, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 909.
No cases reported: Hickory, Ozark, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 13,606
1,000-4,999: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Crittenden, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, St. Francis.
100-499: Craighead, Faulkner, Garland, Madison, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, Union, Yell.
50-99: Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Crawford, Cross, Greene, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Nevada, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Sharp, White.
25-49: Ashley, Bradley, Columbia, Desha, Drew, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Little River, Randolph, Van Buren.
10-24: Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Cleveland, Conway, Grant, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Logan, Ouachita, Perry, Prairie, Stone.
Deaths: 197
No cases reported: Calhoun.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.