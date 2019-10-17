Early one Friday morning in September, West Plains resident Kathy Beaty, 62, had a severe asthma attack which left her barely able to breathe. She dialed 911 and first responders were quickly on the scene.
She said the emergency medical technicians (EMTs) looked through her medication and discovered one bottle that was a little different than the rest.
Beaty, a retired licensed practical nurse whose career spanned 40 years, had prepared her medical history and allergy information on a roll of paper she slipped into one of the pill bottles with the rest of her medication. Partly in thanks to this, she said, the EMTs were able to help Beaty more effectively.
“I can’t thank them enough,” said Beaty. “They saved my life.”
Beaty said the idea was introduced to her by a patient while she worked at a doctor’s office. She said the patient was heading overseas and got the idea from a travel magazine.
The idea was so novel, Beaty said, the EMTs who saved her life had never seen it, and told her they thought other people should adopt the practice.
She has a number of bottles filled with her medical history she keeps them not only in her medicine cabinet, but in her purse and in her car.
“This can really save time and energy, and someone’s life,” said Beaty, adding that she believes anyone who often experiences medical emergencies may find that having medical information handy can be the difference between life and death.
