Judy Scott

Graveside services for Judy Ann Scott, 72, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Bakersfield Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Scott passed away at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 24, 1947, at Leota, Mo., to Buddie Guy DeLarm and Elsie Mae Ritchey DeLarm. On Aug. 8, 1964, she was married at Sanger, Calif., to Homer Edwin “Ed” Scott Jr., who preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2002. Mrs. Scott enjoyed gardening and puzzles.
She is survived by three children Jeffrey Scott and wife Shelly, Bakersfield, Mo., Michael Scott and wife Amy, Caulfield, Mo., and Janine Hutchison and husband James, Douglas, Ga.; six grandchildren Dakota Hutchison, Douglas, Ga., Camella Wade and husband Robert, St. Charles, Ark., Janell Pryor and husband Andrew, Bakersfield, Mo., Nathan Scott, Caulfield, Logan Scott, Caulfield, and Gavin Scott, Bakersfield; five great-grandchildren Kiana Pryor, Arden Wade, Layton Wade, Joanna Pryor and Trystan Pryor; three brothers-in-law Ed Carter, Russell Edwards and Byron Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband and two sisters Joyce Carter and Carolyn Edwards preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bakersfield Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
