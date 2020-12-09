Mary Elizabeth Durham, 95, Bakersfield. Died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home. Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eight felony charges filed in connection to recent burglary reports
- Effort to recall W.P. mayor stalls
- West Plains City Administrator Tom Stehn announces plans to retire
- Ozarka College hires former Thayer FFA teacher to serve as director
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • Dec. 7
- Pedestrian fatally struck by pickup in Mtn. Home
- Police arrest man accused of disobeying court order 31 times since July ’19
- Minor injuries reported in Thursday crash
- Mountain View Police Department
- COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Missouri and Illinois
Images
Videos
Commented
- John Feller (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.