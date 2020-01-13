A warrant has been issued for a Springfield man accused of breaking a window to a room at the Ridge Crest Motel, entering it through the broken window and pistol-whipping another man.
Christopher Glen Waldorf, 33, has been charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a firearm, all felonies. His bond has been set at $10,000, according to court records.
West Plains Police Officer Wesley Stuart reported on Jan. 4, he was dispatched to the motel where he interviewed the alleged victim and a woman who witnessed the incident. Stuart said he saw blood running down the side of the victim’s face and a laceration about an inch long just inside the man’s hairline.
The man told Stuart he was in the room when someone started banging on the window, eventually breaking it, and then entered through the window wearing a ski mask and holding a semi-automatic handgun the victim believed to be a 9mm Hi Point.
The alleged victim said the apparent intruder struck him in the head with the gun, then the two of them struggled and the suspect attempted to flee.
The woman who witnessed the incident said she was able to remove the suspect’s ski mask enough to identify the man as Waldorf. She and the alleged victim know Waldorf through someone that had been in a romantic relationship with him, Stuart reported.
Waldorf then reportedly fled on foot, entered a vehicle driven by another man and left the area.
In his report to prosecutors, Stuart noted Waldorf has an active warrant out of Newton County, has been charged with burglary and first-degree robbery and was convicted through the U.S. Army in 2017 of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
