The Howell County Commission will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda shows commissioners will approve accounts payable and open and consider bids for a transport load of red-dyed diesel fuel for county road tanks. Bids are due by 11 a.m.
Guests present will be recognized.
Commissioners typically meet every Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome
