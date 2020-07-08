The West Plains City Council will meet for a special session at 3 p.m. Thursday at the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Ln.
During the council’s work session there will be a tour of the Water Plant and Wastewater Plant.
The next regular city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 13.
