Carolyn Ann Trimble

Carolyn Ann (Brown) Trimble, age 71, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on March 23, 2020, in Raymore, Mo. Carolyn was born in West Plains, Mo., on April 22, 1948 to Tyrone and Fern (Napier) Brown.
After Carolyn graduated from West Plains High School in 1966, she moved to Kansas City, where she worked as a bookkeeper. Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother Fern (Napier) Redburn, father Tyrone Brown, grandparents Bill and Grace Napier, aunts Laverne (Napier) Thompson, Evelyn Napier and Barbara (Napier) Yates.
She leaves her son Christopher Perry Trimble, wife Kristn Elizabeth and two granddaughters Lily Elizabeth, 13, and Ava Elizabeth, 1½, of Dallas, Texas; brother Bill Brown and wife Earlene of Drexel, Mo.; sisters Susan Fox of Belton, Mo., and Donna Spencer of West Plans, Mo.; uncle Bill Napier of West Plains, Mo.; Clyde Lawrence Napier and Maxine of Ozark, Mo.; and Lola Napier of Kansas City, Mo..
Bill, Susan and Carolyn were blessed to have grown up in the home of their grandparents Bill and Grace Napier, with all six of their mother’s siblings at Rover, Mo.
Everyone is welcome to attend Carolyn’s graveside service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, West Plains, Mo.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill., 60601.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at carolyntrimble@yahoo.com.
