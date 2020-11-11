Howell County Health Department officials announced 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection Tuesday, bringing the year-to-date total to 2,020.
The 14-day positivity rate for the county is 29.65%, and the overall positivity rate is 16.99%, up 1.34% from this time two weeks ago.
There is no change in the number of patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications since Monday’s report, which is five. No new deaths were announced Tuesday.
Compared to two weeks ago, the health department’s numbers reflect 44 fewer active cases, one less patient in the hospital, and deaths have increased by seven.
Of the 19 cases announced Monday, 11 are in West Plains; two each in Pottersville, Caulfield and Bakersfield; and one each in Mtn. View and Pomona. Six of the cases are linked to previously known cases, and 13 are considered community spread, or of unknown origin.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 220,768.
Change from last report: Up 4,071.
30,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Barry, Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Nodaway, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Taney, Webster.
500-999: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Henry, Livingston, Madison, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Osage, Pemiscot, Pike, Randolph, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wright.
100-499: Atchison, Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Ray, Reynolds, Ripley, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler.
Under 50: Worth.
Deaths: 3,323.
Change from last report: Up 170.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 126,197.
Change from last report: Up 1,962.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton, Craighead, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Cross, Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Phillips, Randolph.
100-499: Bradley, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Under 100: Calhoun.
Deaths: 2,126.
Change from last report: Up 14.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
