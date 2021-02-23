Donna Faye Wake left this world suddenly on Feb. 18, 2021. Donna was born in Saint Louis, Mo. to George and Elsie (Ray) Means on Nov. 3, 1959.
She graduated from Willow Springs High School in 1978, and shortly after graduation married the love of her life, Leslie Neal Wake. Together, they had two sons, Shawn and Chris.
Her life and work ethic were a living example of Colossians 3:23: “Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord and not for people, knowing that it is from the Lord that you will receive the reward of the inheritance.”
One of Donna’s greatest legacies will be the life and business she built with her husband. They started with nothing, and because of their grit, perseverance and ingenuity, they built a beautiful life for their children and grandchildren. Donna was the perfect teammate, willing to work as long or as hard as it took, in whatever conditions necessary. She was fiercely determined, unafraid of anything or anyone.
Donna will be remembered for many things: her legendary salsa, her love of crab legs, her sparkly jewelry and clothes, her constant supply of Pepsi. But mostly, she will be remembered for her endless reservoir of love and servanthood to her husband, children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was witnessing the achievements of those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Elsie Means, her brother Bob Curtner and her sister Erlene Henderson.
Donna is survived by her husband of 42 years Leslie Wake; sons Shawn and wife Lacey, and Chris and wife Jodi; three brothers Glen, Hollis and Thomas Curtner; and 12 beloved grandchildren Xavier, Zacchaeus, Peyton, Trinity, Magdalene, Lilliahna, Augustus, Makalyn, Simon, Emma, Finn and Gideon. She is also survived by an incalculable number of cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends who will miss her dearly.
Please join the family in celebrating Donna’s life at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Westside Family Life Center in Willow Springs, Mo., with Pastor David Lovan officiating under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs, Mo. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Westside Family Life Center. Interment will be in Little Zion Cemetery, Twin Bridges, Mo.
While Donna’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. Memorial contributions may be made to the Convoy of Hope, an organization that Donna and her husband Leslie felt passionately called to serve alongside. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.