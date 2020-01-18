A “Be My Valentine” workshop for crafters interested in creating a barn quilt wall hanging will be given by local artist Tara Hensly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the West Plains Senior Center.
The cost for the workshop is $30, and all supplies are included.
Hensley will show crafters how to create a rustic wooden barn quilt wall hanging to display in your home. The hand-painted décor is a nod towards heirloom quilting. Attendees will also learn about the history of barn quilts and barn quilt trails.
Once participants have mastered their own barn quilt wall hanging, said Hensley, they will be able to make them for gifts or for other areas in the home. They will easily be able to create other quilt bock patterns as well, she added.
The finished quilt block is 12 inches by x 12 inches.
Hensley was raised in a small town in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio until about the age of 12. Her upbringing included being a member in the Patchworkers 4-H club, where most of her projects consisted of food, sewing and crafts taught by her mother, a 4-H leader. Hensley won ribbons for her work at local and state fairs, including an award for Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair. Hensley now lives in West Plains.
Space for the workshop is limited. Reserve a spot by purchasing a ticket through Eventbrite on the WPCA Facebook event page, “Be My Valentine Barn Quilt Wall Hanging Workshop,” or call Paula at 293-2325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.