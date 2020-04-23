Customers of U.S. Cellular, Vision Xpress and Abrams Chiropractic are asked to park on the east side of Chen’s Garden from North Kentucky Avenue and use the sidewalk to access each business.
Motorists are also asked to use extreme caution when traveling in the area because crews will be coming in and out of the shopping center with equipment.
Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw said a clay sewer line installed in the late 1970s or early '80s collapsed, requiring the city to rent a pump to reroute the sewer to other lines.
City crews are now installing a new sewer line, but the work, carried out by city employees and Stewart Construction, has been slowed by dangerous soil conditions and rainy weather.
"This is one of the most expansive projects that we've done in a long time," Hanshaw said, adding the project will hurt the city's utility budget. He didn't give an estimate for the project's expected cost.
Hanshaw said the project should be finished by Friday or sometime next week, depending on the weather.
City officials apologize for the issue and the public will be notified when the Gibson Avenue entrance reopens.
