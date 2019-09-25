Funeral services for Irene Crow, 70, Pomona, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church under direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Crow died 7:50 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. She was born Dec. 23, 1948, in Howell County, Mo., to Bob DeGroat and Glenda McGoldrick DeGroat. In 1976, she was married at Mtn. Home, Ark., to Ken Crow. Before her retirement, Mrs. Crow had been the activity director for Brooke Haven Healthcare. She loved life and she loved her husband, Ken. Mrs. Crow was a member of the First Baptist Church, West Plains.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Crow, Pomona, Mo.; one daughter Kate Mullins, West Plains, Mo.; one grandchild Benny Mullins; two sisters Lora Parks, West Plains, Mo., and Millie Moss and husband Alvin, Mtn. Home, Ark; one brother-in-law Ed Crow and wife Joan; and many nieces and nephews.
Her grandparents, parents, one sister Jean Ann Wagnon and her parents-in-law Dave and Allene Crow preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
