A Valentine’s dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church’s Echo Youth building at the corner of Grove and Walnut streets in West Plains. Admission to the dinner will be by donation.
The theme for this year’s dinner is “Mexican Fiesta.
Proceeds from the dinner will go toward the First Baptist Church Echo Youth Program for camps and activities.
For more information call 256-3128.
