The annual West Plains Veterans Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.
Beginning at People’s Park, the parade will progress on West Main Street east around the square and toward the West Plains Civic Center, where it will end.
Anyone wishing to participate should call Phil Vance, 255-5909.
The annual veterans’ luncheon will follow at noon at the civic center. There is no charge for the event, and all veterans and their families are invited to attend. The luncheon is provided courtesy of the city of West Plains, area veterans service organizations and private donations.
