With $280,000 in grants from its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for the first week of June, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks has now granted $2,050,792 in response to the pandemic.
Total discretionary grantmaking from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund now totals $1,107,579, while grants from donor-advised funds tops $890,000. Funds established by businesses to assist employees have now provided more than $53,000 in relief.
The latest surge in grantmaking is fueled by an anonymous foundation that has provided $200,000 for grants to support services related to health, education and economic self-sufficiency, primarily for youth in impoverished communities.
These grants also mark a transition to a regional recovery effort. Moving forward, grantmaking from the CFO’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will primarily support agencies providing services to citizens affected by the economic impact of the pandemic.
The fund was established by a $1 million commitment by the CFO and its regional affiliate foundations, the Missouri Foundation for Health and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust Company. Generous donors have since contributed more than $678,000 to support this grantmaking.
Among the 25 agencies to be included in the recent grant awards, CASA of South Central Missouri has been granted $7,178 to support an online system for CASA volunteer connections in Dent, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Texas counties. The area is served by the Dent County, Houston, Meramec Regional and St. James Area community foundations.
The remaining 24 agencies include Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks in Springfield, Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks in Branson, Care to Learn in south central Missouri, Care Connection for Aging Services in El Dorado Springs and Stockton, Crosslines Ministry in Carthage, CASA of Southwest Missouri in Springfield, Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau, The Community Partnership in Rolla, Community Partnership of the Ozarks in Springfield, Conway Senior Services in Marshfield, Council to Prevent Domestic Violence in Lebanon, Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry in Cuba, Harbor House Domestic Violence Center in Kimberling City, Helping Hands Outreach Center of Gasconade County, Hermann Community Food Pantry, Lafayette House in Joplin, Least of These in Christian County, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services in St. Francois County, Ripley County Diaper Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks, SoutheastHEALTHFoundation in Cape Girardeau, Unite of Southwest Missouri in Springfield, United Way of Pettis County and West Central Missouri Community Action Agency in Appleton City.
The CFO encourages all who are able to consider donating to a nonprofit in need or the CFO’s COVID-19 fund. Gifts can be made at cfozarks.org/donate. The CFO is covering processing fees for gifts made by credit card through June 30.
Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis with announcements anticipated weekly for the near future. The application process is open to nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations like faith and civic agencies. Other COVID-related grant programs are listed online at cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships. The CFO does not make grants directly to individuals.
Community Foundation of the Ozarks
425 E. Trafficway
Springfield, MO, 65806
417-864-6199
Fax 417-864-8344
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.