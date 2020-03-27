Ozarks Medical Center will launch a 24-hour hotline, beginning Monday, for people who have questions about COVID-19 screenings. The number is 417-505-7120.
Callers will be put in touch with a nurse who will assess symptoms and make recommendations for further care.
Hospital officials said that during screening for COVID-19, patients will be asked if they have had contact with someone who has lab-confirmed COVID-19, have had a fever with a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees or have had a cough and shortness of breath.
If a patient answers “yes” to any of the questions, a nurse will discuss where to go to be tested.
Currently, OMC offers testing at its family medicine clinics in Alton, Gainesville, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer, West Plains and Winona; OMC Urgent Care Clinic in West Plains; and the OMC Emergency Department.
Testing is available curbside at OMC Family Medicine clinics; pull into an indicated parking spot and call the number displayed on the banner.
If symptoms are not indicative of COVID-19, a nurse can make an appointment for a patient to be seen at one of OMC’s the clinics. Patients also have the option to complete the appointment by virtual visit if they prefer to stay at home, unless the provider needs to see them in person.
OMC Family Medicine clinics remain open for virtual visits and urgent needs. Call an OMC clinic for instructions on how to set up a virtual visit. For more information, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com/Family-Medicine.aspx.
For more information about OMC and coronavirus, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com/Coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.